Expect a mainly dry week with isolated t-storms Monday and Tuesday. High temps will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s along and west of I-75. By Wednesday, inland spots east of I-75 will reach the mid to upper 90s.
Forecast: Isolated storms, excessive heat mid week
Posted at 7:24 PM, May 05, 2024
