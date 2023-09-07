Showers and storms are back in the forecast with west winds returning to the Bay Area. Coverage will be around 40-50% through Sunday, with best coverage at the coast in the morning, followed by inland areas in the afternoon.
Forecast: Increasing rain chances for a few days
Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 19:39:32-04
