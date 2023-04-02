Watch Now
Forecast: Hot Sunday but getting hotter next week

Sunny skies Sunday afternoon
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02

Expect another warm and sunny day after a little patchy morning fog. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s inland, with low to mid 80s at the coast. Record highs are expected for some inland spots next week.

