Expect some sea fog over the next few mornings, with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Temps will be the big weather story as we see highs in the upper 70s along the coast, low 80s along I-75, with mid to upper 80s inland. It's going to feel more spring-like than winter over the next two weeks!
Forecast: Big warm up for the next week!
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.