Forecast: Better rain chance north of I-4 Monday

A split Tampa Bay Monday with higher rain chances along and north of I-4 with lower rain chances south. Temps will be hottest in our southern spots as well thanks to the lower rain threat. Tuesday's forecast looks the same.
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jul 09, 2023
