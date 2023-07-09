Watch Now
Forecast: Better rain chance north of I-4 Monday

Scattered storms especially north Monday
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jul 09, 2023
A split Tampa Bay Monday with higher rain chances along and north of I-4 with lower rain chances south. Temps will be hottest in our southern spots as well thanks to the lower rain threat. Tuesday's forecast looks the same.

