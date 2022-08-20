We'll see another round of late day showers and storms Sunday. The highest coverage will be along and west of I-75. Most of the rain holds off until after 4 p.m., but an isolated shower and storm could develop prior to that as the sea breeze moves inland.
Forecast: Another round of late day storms Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 20, 2022
