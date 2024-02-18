Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Another 1/2" or more of rain today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Widespread rain continues today
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:08 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 07:08:28-05

Another soaker is forecast today with a 100% chance of rain. We've already seen 1/2" - 2" of rainfall, and another 1/2" or more is expected through tonight. Highs will be chilly... only in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The rain clears out by Monday morning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo