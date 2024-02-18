Another soaker is forecast today with a 100% chance of rain. We've already seen 1/2" - 2" of rainfall, and another 1/2" or more is expected through tonight. Highs will be chilly... only in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The rain clears out by Monday morning.
Forecast: Another 1/2" or more of rain today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:08 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 07:08:28-05
