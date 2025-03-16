Strong storms are possible with our cold front later today. Storms begin to move onshore between noon and 3 p.m. for the Nature Coast, between 2 and 5 p.m. Pinellas over to Polk, with an arrival time after 4 p.m. for areas south of I-4. Much cooler air returns for St Patrick's Day.
Forecast: A few strong storms possible this afternoon and evening
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
