Rain coverage won't be as widespread today as what we've had the last couple of days. The west wind will help push the sea breeze well inland, which only brings limited rain chances along and west of I-75.
Forecast: A few storms today, but lower coverage compared to yesterday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:34 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 07:34:30-04
