Expect cloudy skies today with a few showers. The highest rain coverage will be in our northern spots today. The Children's Gasparilla parade will likely see a few showers from time to time but we're not expecting a washout.
Forecast: A few showers for the Children's Gasparilla Parade
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 06:09:40-05
