The west wind continues Monday with a few coastal showers and storms in the morning, followed by much higher coverage inland in the afternoon and evening. Much of the same is expected Tuesday before the east wind makes a subtle return by Wednesday. Hopefully this will help draw moisture back toward the coast.
Forecast: A few rounds of storms possible Monday
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 16, 2023
