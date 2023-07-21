Feels-like temps up to 110°F Friday, advisory issued for all of Tampa Bay

A heat advisory is in place for the entire Tampa Bay area on Friday as feels-like temps are forecast to reach 110°F at times.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The actual temperature is forecast to be in the 90s with a 30% chance of rain. The feels-like temperature, or the heat index, is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The NWS said heat index values forecasted and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

