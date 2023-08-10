4th consecutive heat advisory issued as Tampa Bay area students head back to school

Another heat advisory is in place for the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, the fourth in a row, as students head back to school.

The heat index is forecast to be up to 112°F with highs in the 90s.

The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service upgraded Wednesday's heat advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning for some local counties, as the max index forecast increased to 115°F.

"An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions," the website for the NWS said. "If you don't take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die."

The NWS said heat index values forecast and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat: