Visit Central Florida and Southeastern University team up for new hospitality class

LAKELAND, Fla. — Visit Central Florida is always looking for new ways to boost the hospitality industry in Polk County. This year, they have a new mission: to keep the industry's future in the county.

So Visit Central Florida has partnered with Southeastern University to create a new class, Special Topics in Tourism and Hospitality.

For these students, walking through the RP Funding Center was more than just a tour; it was a glimpse into what it means to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever because hospitality is such a huge industry, there are so many job opportunities, and so this class allows us to see those different moving parts so we can find that perfect position for us,” said student Lynda Taylor.

This is one of several field trips the class will make throughout the semester. Dr. Amy Harrelson is leading the course. She says partnering up with Visit Central Florida was a natural fit.

“We can talk about it in a classroom, we can read about it in a book, but actually seeing it, seeing what’s going on, and engaging with professionals really makes a world of difference,” said Harrelson.

Many of these students will be visiting places for the first time.

“I’m not from Florida, I’m from Virginia, and so this is super, like, such an exciting opportunity to see different areas of Polk County,” said student Alexandra Nemti.

Visit Central Florida says it’s frustrating to see students leave the area for jobs in hospitality when there are so many right here in their own backyard.

The RP Funding Center says this class is also a great way for them to introduce students to careers they may not even know exist.

“Most people, they come in, they give their ticket, they go sit and enjoy a show, they don’t have really an idea of what happens behind the scenes,” said Lauren Hatton, director of sales for the RP Funding Center. “And I think what a lot of people don’t understand with hospitality is sometimes you think it's limited to just a theme park, or just a hotel, or restaurant but it's not.”

The RP Funding Center is optimistic that the next time they speak with some of these students, it will be during a job interview.

“We are very excited to have the local emphasis on hospitality and be able to provide opportunities to keep our next generation here in Polk County and in Lakeland,” said Cindy Collins, executive director for the RP Funding Center.