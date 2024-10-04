St. Pete doctor goes viral on TikTok for teaching 'Flooding 101'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From medical doctor to house doctor.
Meaghan Martin, a local pediatric emergency room physician, is yet again going viral on TikTok.
Her health tips have gone viral in the past, and so did her quintessentially “Florida” commute to work after Hurricane Debby when she used an inflatable paddleboard to avoid water in her flooded neighborhood.
This time, she’s going viral for sharing tips on a topic she unfortunately knows a lot about: what to do after your home floods.
@beachgem10 So your house flooded… been there. Let’s talk next steps. File the insurance claim asap. Document everything. Take videos and pictures of EVERYTHING. Multiple pictures. Measure water lines with measuring tape. Call remediation and construction companies and find a place to live. Take a deep breath. We are going to get through this ❤️ #flood #Florida #storm #hack #water ♬ original sound - Beachgem10
Her Shore Acres home in St. Pete flooded after Eta, Idalia, and now Helene.
“We got around four feet,” said Martin. “This was by far the worst. We haven’t seen anything like this in the past.”
Her recent TikToks explore topics like drywall removal, mold prevention, how to document your damage, and protect yourself and others.
@beachgem10 After a flood, it’s important to get your house dried out as soon as possible to prevent mold growth. Get the wet stuff out, then bring in the fans and dehumidifiers #flood #florida #hurricane #Helene #mold ♬ original sound - Beachgem10
“You can protect unsuspecting Facebook Marketplace buyers by destroying your stuff, because the pickers are going to take it and put it online to sell to other people,” she instructed in one video.
The tips are no-brainers to some, but not all, after Helene flooded homes that have never flooded before.
“The videos are getting lots of views. People in the comments are very positive and helpful, and it looks like a lot of people are sending it off to other people that have experienced the flooding,” Martin said.
Whether in the ER or on TikTok, Dr. Martin just wants to help.
Her handle is @beachgem10 on TikTok. On Instagram, it’s @dr.beachgem10.
@beachgem10 Flood friends: Do NOT wait to cut dry wall. Take pictures, measure water lines and get that out before it gets moldy. If it’s going to take time, punch holes with a hammer to help it dry out. For electricity, water and outlets or electric panels can be dangerous and cause fires. Replace outlets that got wet and replace flooded appliances. Make sure you document everything. Brands, seriel numbers, sizes for insurance. If you don’t document it, you can’t get paid for it #Helene #flood #house #florida ♬ original sound - Beachgem10