St. Pete doctor goes viral on TikTok for teaching 'Flooding 101'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From medical doctor to house doctor.

Meaghan Martin, a local pediatric emergency room physician, is yet again going viral on TikTok.

Her health tips have gone viral in the past, and so did her quintessentially “Florida” commute to work after Hurricane Debby when she used an inflatable paddleboard to avoid water in her flooded neighborhood.

This time, she’s going viral for sharing tips on a topic she unfortunately knows a lot about: what to do after your home floods.



Her Shore Acres home in St. Pete flooded after Eta, Idalia, and now Helene.

“We got around four feet,” said Martin. “This was by far the worst. We haven’t seen anything like this in the past.”

Her recent TikToks explore topics like drywall removal, mold prevention, how to document your damage, and protect yourself and others.



“You can protect unsuspecting Facebook Marketplace buyers by destroying your stuff, because the pickers are going to take it and put it online to sell to other people,” she instructed in one video.

The tips are no-brainers to some, but not all, after Helene flooded homes that have never flooded before.

“The videos are getting lots of views. People in the comments are very positive and helpful, and it looks like a lot of people are sending it off to other people that have experienced the flooding,” Martin said.

Whether in the ER or on TikTok, Dr. Martin just wants to help.

Her handle is @beachgem10 on TikTok. On Instagram, it’s @dr.beachgem10.

