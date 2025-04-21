Younger Lightning players ready to experience playoff hockey

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are making their eighth consecutive appearance in the NHL playoffs.

Veteran players, like Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov, have made some deep playoff runs over the years, including winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. But there are a handful of players on this team who have never skated in a playoff game.

Defenseman J.J. Moser has just heard about how intense playoff hockey can be.

“First of all, it’s excitement,” Moser said. “That’s also what I’ve been told. Just enjoy it and have a good time; that’s what we all play for. That’s the most fun time of the year. The energy is going to be unreal, the crowd is going to be buzzing.”

WFTS / Kyle Burger J.J. Moser

Moser will make his playoff debut on Tuesday along with Zemgus Girgensons, and rookies Conor Geekie and Gage Concalves.

“It’s just amped up a little bit more,” Hedman said. “Zemgus has been in this league for a very long time. For the younger guys, Geeks and Gonzo, and JJ, talk them through it. They have to go through it firsthand to get a feel for it.”

“You play your first NHL game and it’s a big one and it’s kind of a blur,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “Playoffs can be much the same. The difference is, both those kids have been with us for quite some time. They are comfortable. Is it an exciting time? There is no question.”

Kucherov, the NHL scoring champion, has played in 147 playoff games. His advice: Just have fun.

“It’s a special time of the year,” Kucherov said. “Every game is exciting. It’s always fun to be in the playoffs. I don’t know if you can say anything to the guys that didn’t play in the playoffs for a long time, or I don’t know what to tell them. You just go to be ready and enjoy the moment.”

That moment will come on Tuesday when the Lightning take on in-state rival the Florida Panthers in game one of the first-round series.

Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. inside Amalie Arena.