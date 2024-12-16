Yob Family Foundation, Team Godwin Foundation partner for Willy Wonka-Themed Christmas Event

TAMPA, Fla. — ’Tis the season of giving back.

“We’ve been doing this for a handful of years now, partnered up with the Yob Family Foundation, Metropolitan Ministries, a bunch of different organizations,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin said.

The Team Godwin Foundation joined forces with the Yob Family Foundation to create some holiday magic for children impacted by homelessness.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing for me,” Godwin said. “I am really fortunate to be in a position where I can give back to people in need. It touches my heart to help kids that come from disadvantaged situations and just bring some joy to them around the holiday season.”

This is the 11th annual Yob Family Foundation Christmas Celebration. ZooTampa at Lowry Park was transformed into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and filled with gifts, animal appearances and interactive stations like a chocolate fountain.

“When we partnered up with Chris, the Bucs said ‘What kind of things do you need to make this more fun for the kids?’ So, they added stockings,” Lisa Pizzaro-Yob said. “They fill the stockings up to the brim. They make sure the kids have great boy toys. Then we have organizations that take care of the girls.”

San Diego Padres pitcher and Tampa native Michael King joined the fun.

“We passed out some gifts, Santa hats, some stockings,” King said. “I was building a race car for a kid to drive around. We’re just hanging out and having fun with them.”

At the end of the day, the Yob Family Foundation awarded scholarships to kids aging out of the foster care system.

“What we’re doing, so many other people can do,” Pizzaro-Yob said. “You can give your time; we always welcome volunteers to make this day so special for the kids.”

“They do a wonderful job helping these families, helping these kids,” Godwin added. “We’re grateful to be apart of it to help in the small way we can.”

The Yob Family Foundation (YFF) was founded by Jonathan Yob in 2012 to provide assistance to people in need and to fill gaps that are often underfunded and overlooked. The YFF partners with countless Tampa Bay area organizations to create collaborative results that leverage the strengths of each organization.