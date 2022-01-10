Yankees tab 1st female manager in league history to manage Tampa Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Tarpons will make history this season as they will be managed by Rachel Balkovec, the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, MLB.com reported Monday.

Balkovec was selected to manage the Tarpons by the team's parent organization, the New York Yankees. Prior to managing the Tarpons, the 34-year-old Balkovce was a hitting coach in the Yankees' rookie level.

Balkovec has a decade of experience in pro baseball and is no stranger to breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling. She was also the first female full-time hitting coach for a MLB organization when she took the job in 2019.

She was named to the coaching staff for the 2021 All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field prior to last season's Midsummer Classic.