Yankees honor local nonprofit Good Neighbors with $10k donation

It's opening day across Major League Baseball, and while the Tampa Bay Rays have an extra day to put the finishing touches on Steinbrenner Field, the season is on.

The New York Yankees are facing the Milwaukee Brewers right now.

Last week, during spring training, the Yankees honored the local group Good Neighbors as their hope heroes, donating $10,000 to their non-profit.

Within hours of last year's hurricanes, Good Neighbors stepped in to help feed thousands of people in need across the Tampa Bay area.

"We were one of the first groups, right after the storm," said Heather Brooke, president and CEO of Good Neighbors.

ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly featured Good Neighbors after the storms last year, which caught the attention of the New York Yankees.