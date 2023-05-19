Women's pro soccer team coming to Tampa Bay, part of new USL Super League

TAMPA, Fla. — Even in sandals, Audrey shows off her soccer skills.

“It’s just a really fun sport to play," said said.

She is one of many young girls the owners of a new pro women’s soccer team hopes to reach by bringing the franchise to the Tampa Bay region.

“Makes me excited because women’s soccer is history," she said.

The yet-to-be-named team is part of the new USL Super League, which will also be based in Tampa.

Amanda Vandervort is the league’s president.

“Tampa is amazing. We love Tampa Bay. What a sports town. A sports community. And a community that cares about the little girls that are going to grow up to be professional players," said Vandervort.

The area’s other pro teams are showing support for the new team co-owned by developer Darryl Shaw.

He’s the man behind the massive Gas Worx District project coming to Ybor City.

“It’s the first women’s professional sports franchise in Tampa Bay. There’s historically been a lot of support on the men’s side. We believe there’s going to be a lot of interest and support both from the fan base and potential partners," said Shaw.

Shaw said the plan is to find or build a temporary stadium to play in by August 2024.

Then comes a 5000-seat permanent stadium, possibly in Ybor City.

The Tampa Bay team is one of eight already announced that will start playing in the USL League next year.

For more information, visit the USL League's website.