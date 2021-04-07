Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn creates scholarship for Pinellas County students

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn is looking to make a difference in his hometown.

“Coach (Cory) Moore has always told us about the great Isaiah Wynn,” Lakewood High School senior Travis Brooks said. “He’s a local legend around here.”

Before Wynn, 6-2, 310 pounds, was an NFL star and a Georgia Bulldog, he was a local legend at Lakewood, where his education was just as important as football, if not more.

“I was an A-B guy,” Wynn told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “Occasionally had my C, but I always stayed on top of it. My mom made sure I always stayed on top of it.”

Knowing the importance of a good education, Wynn and his mom, Dr. Beulah Johnson decided to launch the “Win with Wynn” scholarship.

“I know by being a college athlete and a student in college any little bit can help,” Wynn said. “Just being able to give back, no matter the amount I think is good and can help the students.”

Three scholarships, valued at $4,106, are available to African American high school students in Pinellas County. He wrote on Instagram that at least one of the three scholarships would go to a student from his alma mater.

"I'm excited to announce that WinWithWynn, in collaboration with UNCF and contribution from the NFL Foundation Social Justice Grant, has aided me in launching a need-based college scholarship for three African American students from Pinellas County Schools," Wynn said in the post.

Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA and will be attending an accredited four-year college or university.

“As soon as he sends it out, (Coach Moore) was like 'guys jump on this free money, send in the essay, do what you got to do to get the money,'” Brooks said.

Just like Wynn, Brooks is an offensive lineman for the Lakewood football team. If he wins this scholarship, he knows exactly what to put it towards.

“As of right now, I live with my single mother, we live at my grandmother’s house,” Brooks said. “We’re saving up to get a house right now. Doing this can take a lot off of (mom’s) shoulders. If I can go to college, stay in those books, at the next level it will be easier. If she doesn’t have the house she wants, I can buy the house she wants. If she wants a better car, I can get that car. It’s all about taking care of the family and paying respects to the people that come before you.”

For more information on the scholarship, click here.

