Will Baker Mayfield (rib injury) play in Week 18 at Carolina?

TAMPA, Fla. — The outlook for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield being good to go Sunday at Carolina (2-14) is looking like less of a sure thing.

Mayfield is dealing with sore ribs after last week’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

“Pretty sore. But I’m good,” Mayfield said on Wednesday. “It’s just one of those things. It’s tender. I’ve dealt with rib injuries before. Rest, and just as the week goes on, it always helps.”

Tampa Bay (8-8) held a walkthrough on Wednesday rather than a full practice. Head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield would not have taken part if the team had a regular session.

“I didn’t exactly test it out (Wednesday),” Mayfield said. “Just more mental reps for everybody.”

Mayfield began the team’s talk of treating each game like a playoff game prior to Week 12. Since then, the Bucs have won four of their last five games, but they must win one more — against the NFL’s worst team — to guarantee a playoff spot and clinch a third straight NFC South division crown.

“It’s playoff football,” left tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “I think this game is more of a playoff game than we played all year. So, knowing what’s at stake and that they are raring to go trying to ruin something that could be.”

“They got nothing to lose,” safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. said. “It’s going to be one of those games. I know they are coming in with a lot of energy because they get an opportunity to knock us out of the playoffs.”

Mayfield, who always plays with a chip on his shoulder, would also like an opportunity to knock off a Carolina team that cut him last season.

“Division on the line, playoff hopes on the line. Going back to Carolina, yeah, I’ll do everything I can,” Mayfield added.

The Bucs and Panthers kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.