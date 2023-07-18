West Pasco 8U girls' softball team looks to win World Series title

ODESSA, Fla. — The West Pasco Darlings 8U softball team won the Dixie State Champion. Now, they will be representing the state of Florida in the Dixie Softball World Series in Fairview, Tenn.

“Last year, we were one game shy. We came in second place in state last year,” manager Sean Howard said. “We have three returning players from that team last year. We said we have a great opportunity to go on a good run this year.”

The team went 5-0 in the state All-Star Tournament held at Starkey Ranch. These young ladies, some only seven years old, continue practicing four days a week, honing their skills for the World Series that begins on July 29.

“They want us to get hitting better, fielding better and running better,” catcher Luci Womack said.

They’ll be facing some of the best competition from all over the country.

“Yeah, I think they are really good because they made it to the Worlds, too,” first baseman Ryah Lasher said. “I think we’re going to win, though.”

Before this year, the 8U Division of West Pasco Dixie Softball had not competed at the World Series level in 14 years. In fact, no team in the West Pasco program has won the World Series since 1981.

The 8U not only wins, but they do so with class. During the All-Star Tournament, they also took home the Sportsmanship Award.

“As a coach, winning the championship is fun, but teaching them the right way is what we strive for,” Howard said.

The West Pasco program will have three additional teams in different age divisions (10U, 14U, and 18U) competing in the World Series.

“Now we get to represent Florida,” Howard said. “That’s the cool part of it. We’re not just representing Pasco County; we are representing the state.”

The team said besides all the hard work on the field practicing, they’ve also been working hard off the field to raise money for the trip. If you want to help, they are accepting donations through Venmo: @DarlingsAllStars2023.