Well-rested Lightning ready for the second half stretch run

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning should be well-rested before Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Bolts would have a week between games, in fact, this is the second lengthy break this month thanks to the All-Star Game break and the Olympic break. The lengthy break between games means more family time.

“We went up to Disney World with the family for two days,” Lightning forward Corey Perry said.

But, there is no time to waste, the Oilers will be ready to go on Wednesday night.

“The rest of the time, it was just relaxing and recharging the body and getting ready for this stretch run,” Perry said, “I think someone said it’s 31 games in 60 days, so it’s going to be a sprint.”

During the break, the Bolts played three COVID make-up games, while Edmonton kept busy with eight.

“That team’s been playing a lot of hockey when we’ve been sitting around,” Lightning forward Pat Maroon said. “We’ve just got to be prepared and be ready. They’re a desperate hockey team, a new coach. They’re playing with a lot of energy.”

Tampa Bay players are excited to play in the team’s first outdoor game at Nissan Stadium against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. But they’re keeping emotions in check. The Oilers have a dangerous scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“They are well-aware how we can’t overlook, until last night ripped off five in a row, and have some of the best players in the league on it,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “We won’t be overlooking this game.”

The puck drops for the Lightning and Oilers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Amalie Arena.