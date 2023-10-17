Warrick Dunn delivers Clearwater dream home surprise

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Nate, a single dad and public servant, became a first-time homeowner Tuesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Nate said. “Budgets, stop swiping, get myself ready for home ownership.”

But when Nate and his 10-year-old son Nate, Jr., arrived, they were shocked to find former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida State football legend Warrick Dunn in the driveway.

Dunn, through his Warrick Dunn Charities, presented Nate with a $5,000 down-payment assistance check.

“This is definitely special because it is a single father, understanding what fathers go through,” Dunn said. “The need for more fathers being in kids' lives, I think, is an important issue in this country.”

Dunn also delivered $10,000 worth of furnishings courtesy of Aaron’s and shelves stocked with food.

“It completely blew my mind,” Nate said. “I’m overthrown because I already had a plan in place for bringing furniture here to furnish my place; now that’s one less thing I have to worry about.”

Over the last two decades, Dunn has presented 219 homes to families. But this is only the sixth home rewarded to a single father.

Dunn said the best part of the process is seeing the look on the child’s face when they see their new room.

“That was priceless,” Dunn said. “Little Nate, this is the reason why we do it.”

“It’s exciting because he got to light up, and you see the excitement coming from his eyes,” Nate said. “Being a kid, you want to be able to have that excitement come through. Little things, big things. This is a big thing for everybody.”

Nate works as a youth specialist who helps teenagers who are aging out of the foster care system. Nate bounced around the foster care system himself. Now, he’s looking forward to having his family over for Thanksgiving in a place he can call his own.

“Thanksgiving is going to be amazing,” he said. “My sister, me. It’s nice to be able to do it in a new home, a new table, and all the works.”