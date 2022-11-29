Venice High football lifts community's spirits with playoff run

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice High School football team (8-3) is two wins away from winning back-to-back state titles.

“Just throughout the season, we’ve been progressing,” Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley said. “You can see it in our points against opponents progressively keep going up.”

In Venice’s three games this postseason, the Indians are out-scoring opponents on average 54-12. Next up, a Class-4S state semifinal against Buchholz High School in Gainesville.

“Our entire offense is brand new,” Venice head coach John Peacock said. “We returned one starter from last year, Keyon Sears. It’s been a work in progress. I think we’re finally hitting our stride. The offensive line is new; we have new guys everywhere on offense. Each week we get better. The longer we stay in it, the better we’re going to be.”

The team has rejuvenated an area ravaged by Hurricane Ian. It’s been two months since the storm damaged Powell-Davis Stadium.

But this Friday night, a home game will be played on their home turf with a chance for the Indians to go back to the state championship game.

“You can see it in the community as well. All the support we get at our games,” Bentley said. “It’s been a difference from the regular season to the playoffs. Fans are into it. They’re excited to be out again. The hurricane was upsetting in the community. They’re excited for us, and we’re thankful to have them at the game.”

Peacock mentioned that they even had a cleanup day at the high school.

“Our stadium was damaged pretty badly,” Peacock said. “It’s kind of brought us together and gives us opportunities to have a little bonding outside the practice field.”

A Venice team in a rebuilding year helping to rebuild a community one playoff win at a time.

Venice and Buccholz kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium.