Valspar extends PGA Tour title sponsorship through 2030

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The PGA TOUR, Copperhead Charities and The Sherwin-Williams Company have announced that the Valspar brand, which has sponsored the Valspar Championship since 2014, will continue its commitment to the Tampa Bay area tournament through 2030.

“We’ve been working on that for a while,” Copperhead Charities Co-Chair Ronde Barber said. “It never felt like it wasn’t going to happen. Copperhead Charities has never had a title renew. Never. This is our second one with Valspar. They’ll be with us for at least 16 years in total.”

The extension was unveiled Monday during a media event ahead of the 24th edition of the Valspar Championship, which returns to the Tampa Bay area March 17-23, 2025.

“This is actually really big for Valspar,” Sara Hackney, Valspar marketing manager, said. “I actually believe the reason we are extending is because of the community here. It’s the Tampa Bay-Clearwater-St. Pete community. The Copperheads here, the tournament staff. All of that helped us renew.”

This is still a community on the rebound from back-to-back hurricanes. Barber wants to use this tournament to help those still in need.

“This year was probably the toughest year for people in and around the Tampa Bay Area, certainly in the St. Pete, Clearwater and areas south of Tampa,” Barber said. “One thing we’ve always done is given back to some of those necessary causes. It will probably be even more so this year.”

As for golf, Paul Menati will be back to defend his title along with a strong field with some of the world’s top players.

“We’re really excited about the field so far and we are not done,” tournament director Tracy West said. “We have another three weeks of commitments to come. I feel very confident we are going to have some extra announcements soon. We announced today, Justin Thomas. There’s a chunk more prominent guys that are going to commit.”

The tournament features a purse of $8.7 million, with $1.72 million and 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner.