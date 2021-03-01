Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Valspar Championship returns in April with limited attendance

The PGA Tour event will allow 20-30% of its normal fan attendance
items.[0].videoTitle
The Valspar Championship will tee off on April 26 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Valspar.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 18:42:21-05

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship has seen some big crowds and massive galleries in past years. But this year will be different.

It was nearly a year ago that the Valspar Championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour event returns with a limited capacity of 20 to 30 percent with fans and players spread across 150 acres of the course. The exact number of people in attendance will be determined closer to the start of the tournament.

“It’s very strange,” PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak said. “I kind of put it up like you’re playing back on the mini-tours. There’s just no fans, no chatter, no roars around the golf course.”

Kokrak, who is ranked 33rd in the world, will be joining an impressive field that includes the world’s top player Dustin Johnson, and 12th-ranked Brooks Koepka.

“Dustin is playing some great golf,” Kokrak said. “I played a practice round with him last week. He’s number one in the world and there is a reason for that. I’m interested to see how him and Brooks play around this golf course. It’s a tough venue and definitely a golf course that can get under your skin quick.”

Paul Casey has seemingly figured out Copperhead as the back-to-back Valspar champion.

Tickets go on sale at noon on March 25 with play beginning on April 26.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin