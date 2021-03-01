Valspar Championship returns in April with limited attendance

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship has seen some big crowds and massive galleries in past years. But this year will be different.

It was nearly a year ago that the Valspar Championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour event returns with a limited capacity of 20 to 30 percent with fans and players spread across 150 acres of the course. The exact number of people in attendance will be determined closer to the start of the tournament.

“It’s very strange,” PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak said. “I kind of put it up like you’re playing back on the mini-tours. There’s just no fans, no chatter, no roars around the golf course.”

Kokrak, who is ranked 33rd in the world, will be joining an impressive field that includes the world’s top player Dustin Johnson, and 12th-ranked Brooks Koepka.

“Dustin is playing some great golf,” Kokrak said. “I played a practice round with him last week. He’s number one in the world and there is a reason for that. I’m interested to see how him and Brooks play around this golf course. It’s a tough venue and definitely a golf course that can get under your skin quick.”

Paul Casey has seemingly figured out Copperhead as the back-to-back Valspar champion.

Tickets go on sale at noon on March 25 with play beginning on April 26.