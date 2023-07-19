USFL standout Alex McGough signs with the Green Bay Packers

TAMPA, Fla. — The team announced Wednesday that Quarterback Alex McGough is heading back to the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers.

McGough is coming off a successful stint with the Birmingham Stallions, leading to back-to-back USFL championships and an MVP award.

During his MVP campaign this past season, he led the USFL with 20 touchdown passes and had the highest completion percentage and QB rating among starting quarterbacks. He also ran for over 400 yards and five touchdowns.

“I thought it was something that could get me back into the league, and hopefully, it will do that,” he told ABC Action News earlier this month.

McGough was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida International University. He spent three seasons as a backup with three different teams before joining the Stallions.

McGough first became a star on the football field at Gaither High School and will be inducted into the Gaither Football Hall of Fame in August.

He joins a quarterback room experiencing some turnover after Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in April. Jordan Love is expected to be the team's starter.