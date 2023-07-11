USFL MVP Alex McGough hopes for a return to the NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex McGough led the Birmingham Stallions to back-to-back USFL championships with the team’s 28-12 victory over Pittsburgh last week.

The Tampa native crafted an MVP season, one he hopes gets him back into the NFL.

“I thought it was something that could get me back into the league, and hopefully, it will do that,” he told ABC Action News.

McGough was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He spent three seasons as an NFL backup with three different teams before joining the Stallions.

“It’s obviously really hard to get there. It’s the best of the best,” he said. “You just got to play football. That’s the main thing. I wanted to be able to play again. The USFL gave me that opportunity. Now, it’s just seeing what happens with teams. Seeing if they like what they saw with my performances and go from there.”

McGough was named league MVP. He led the USFL with 20 touchdown passes and had the highest completion percentage and QB rating among starting quarterbacks. He also showcased his talents as a dual-threat running for over 400 yards and five touchdowns.

“The biggest thing was I wanted to show that I can play in the pocket, throw the ball with accuracy, with smarts and limited turnovers,” McGough said. “I really thought I did that well, and I think that’s why we had a lot of success.”

In August, he will be inducted into the Gaither High School Football Hall of Fame. He’s also hoping to be on an NFL roster at that time.