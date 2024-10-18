USF volleyball assistant, breast cancer survivor inspires community

TAMPA — The USF women's volleyball team is 7-0 in AAC play. It's their best conference start since 2002 when the Bulls started 12-0.

This season, they've drawn plenty of inspiration for first-year Director of Operations Kelly Dreyfuss. Dreyfuss was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2020. After aggressive treatment that included removing both breasts, Kelly has been cancer-free for four years.

"This first thing I do when I come in is hug everybody, because everybody’s family," she said with a smile as she explained her daily routine. "I’m one of those people- tell me what needs to get done. It could be inside my job description or outside of my job description. I think we’re all here to support each other and have each other’s back."

There was no bigger example of having each other's back than the Bulls' Breast Cancer Awareness match on Oct. 6. The team wore pink uniforms and honored Kelly during a pregame ceremony. Kelly wants to continue to inspire others to be diligent about their self-care so they can take the same approach she took after hearing the words "You have breast cancer."

"You listen to those words, and you take it in. Then, you automatically go into survival mode. And you think, 'What is the next step? What do I need to do next?'"

That's how Dreyfuss is wired. In addition to her role on the Bulls' staff, she balances her full-time job in NASA's cybersecurity and privacy division. So, it's fair to say problem-solving is her thing.

"When you’re put into that survival mode, you just can’t help but to look to what’s next and look to what you need to do next to try to solve your problems," Kelly added. She laughed when she spoke about the numerous questions that come when she tells people where she works.

"They ask me if aliens are real. They ask me if we really landed on the moon," she joked. "People are really amazed that I’m able to work for NASA full-time and also work here. Super-fortunate that the village around me helps me and enables me to do this work."

USF head coach Jolene Shepardson described Dreyfuss as someone who "sees solutions." She also said her friend is a walking, talking inspiration to her players.

"She’s a feisty, joyful fighter. And that’s honestly the culture of our program," Shepardson said before Wednesday's 3-0 win over Rice. "I think her showing that in what she’s been through is just unbelievable for our student-athletes to see that."

"This has brought a family to me," Kelly added. "Very quickly, learned to love- not just this program, but all the people who are in this program."

Kelly's been NED - no evidence of disease - for four years, and she's fighting to stay that way.

"I continue to remain vigilant, testing twice a year. I’m still on meds as well," she said. "People who go through any kind of cancer, not just breast cancer, it’s a journey. It’s a life-long journey. So you have to stay vigilant."

"People love to be around her," Shepardson added. "So we’re grateful her life was extended to reach so many- it brings me to tears- because I can’t imagine today being without her."

USF (11-7, 7-0 AAC) looks to keep their winning streak alive and stay perfect in conference play when they head to Florida Atlantic (10-8, 2-4 AAC) for a 1 p.m. match on Sunday.