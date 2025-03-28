USF track and field athlete banned for doping

A University of South Florida athlete has been banned for doping with an anabolic steroid, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

AIU said Goodness Iredia tested positive for metenolone at a college meet in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year in January. The 20-year-old Nigerian national champion won the long jump at the meet.

On March 5, AIU said Iredia admitted to the charge, which reduced his standard four-year ban to three years.

Last May, USF Athletics reported that Iredia won both events at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships, going 25 feet, 2.75 inches in the long jump and 53 feet, 3 inches (seventh-best in the NCAA this season) in the triple jump.