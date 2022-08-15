Watch Now
USF names Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback

Matthew Hinton/AP
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) hands off at the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Aug 15, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — When quarterback Gerry Bohanon transferred to the University of South Florida, he expected to start. Monday, Bulls head coach Jeff Scott confirmed Bohanon would be under center for Game 1 against BYU.

Bohanon helped lead the Baylor Bears to a 12-2 record in 2021 before entering the transfer portal. Last season, he completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He also had 323 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2021.

And while the news was great for Bohanon, quarterback Timmy McClain, who played in 2021, decided to transfer from USF after the decision was made public. USF went 2-9 in 2021.

For Scott, it's his sixth different starting quarterback during his 23-game tenure. If Bohanon gets injured, the cupboard is pretty bare for Scott, with just one other quarterback on the roster who has played any significant time.

USF is still trying to right the ship after the end of the Charlie Strong era in 2019. That year saw USF finish 4-8, and the Bulls haven't won more games than that in a season since then.

