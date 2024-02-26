Watch Now
USF men's basketball ranked for first time in program history

University of South Florida Athletics
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 13:50:15-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF men's basketball team is ranked for the first time in the history of the school's program.

According to the AP Top 25 Basketball Poll, USF is ranked in the Top 25, coming in at number 25 for Week 17.

USF men's basketball secured their spot in the Top 25 with a win against SMU on Feb. 26, beating them 79-68.

USF still has a few games left in the regular season. If they continue on this victory path and win the AAC Conference Championship tournament in March, there is a good chance the Bulls will have a spot in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

