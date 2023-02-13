University of Tampa hockey finishes regular season undefeated

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa Spartans hockey team pulled off a feat that would make the Tampa Bay Lightning jealous. The Spartans completed their regular season with an undefeated 23-0 record!

UT's hockey team is a member of the Collegiate Hockey Federation in Division II which also has schools like the University of Florida, the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama, and the University of South Florida, among many others.

The Spartans posted an impressive +130 goals difference (176-46) and had 26 power-play goals to just 16 allowed.

UT's hockey team is used to riding high after ranking number one last season as well.

Because of their record, the UT Division II team will compete as members of the CHF in the national tournament in Philadelphia in March. At the national tournament, the University of Tampa will be a number 4 seed as 32 teams compete. The team will also play in the College Hockey South (CHS) playoffs in late February in Alabama.

The team is raising money to help with the costs of playing in the tournaments through GoFundMe.