University of Tampa faces Eckerd for spot in NCAA D-II Elite Eight

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa women’s basketball team (32-1) is one win away from claiming its first-ever NCAA D-II South Region Championship.

That one win will have to come against their Sunshine State Conference rival, Eckerd College, tonight at 7 p.m.

“With Eckerd and us, it’s always a grind,” Tampa head coach Tom Jessee said. “Two defensive-minded teams. These games are always close, as they were during the year. We were just fortunate to get a last-second win and an overtime win that could’ve gone either way.”

“I think it’s an advantage for us, but it’s also an advantage for them,” Tampa senior forward Sydney Kin said. “They know how to guard us, but we know how to guard them.”

The Spartans are enjoying their best season in school history. Each win sets a new school record, and they hope to extend their program-record 21-game winning streak right into the Elite Eight.

“They’ve not gotten too high about anything,” Jessee said. “I told them the last few days in the tournament, my goal is to hope I get a chance to have them one more day because I really enjoy being around them.”

Tampa is led by senior Sydney Kin, who transferred to UT from the University of Findlay (OH). During the first two games of the tournament, she is averaging 30 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game.

“In our opinion, she is the national player of the year, the best player in the country,” Jessee said. “Without a doubt. Her stats speak for themselves.”

“It’s been amazing,” Kin said. “This is kind of what I wanted out of this year, just transferring here for my last year. I told coach I wanted to come to a place that wins and we’re doing just that.”

Tampa and Eckerd will play at the Bob Martinez Athletic Center on the UT campus.