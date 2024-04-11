University of South Florida plows ahead with football stadium plans as groundbreaking announced

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida shared plans for when construction will begin for the new on-campus stadium.

The university announced that ground-breaking for the stadium will be the week of USF's homecoming in mid-October 2024.

They also provide two daytime photos of the stadium concept.

USF

Earlier this week, USF announced the construction team that will lead the $340 million project will be a group from Manhattan Construction Company.

USF

The on-campus stadium is scheduled to open in time for the Fall 2027 season.