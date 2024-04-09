Plan for University of South Florida on-campus football stadium continues to move forward

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida announced the team that will lead the construction of the $340 million on-campus football stadium.

USF selected Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon, LLC as the construction manager for the new stadium.

The team has worked on football stadiums for the Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and renovations at Florida State University.

Manhattan also managed the construction of Raymond James Stadium's 2016 renovations.

“Choosing a construction management team is big step forward in our process to deliver a world-class stadium that will transform the future of our university and the on-campus experience,” said USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman, the co-chairs of the stadium planning committee said in a statement.

According to USF the stadium is scheduled to open for the Fall 2027 season.