University of South Florida Bulls open new indoor football facility

USF coaches and officials believe the facility will be a game-changer for Bulls’ athletics
WFTS
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 10, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida officially opened its long-awaited indoor athletics facility Tuesday morning. Coaches and officials believe the facility will be a game-changer for Bulls’ athletics.

“I had the privilege through my career to see about 100 of the 130 facilities that play football and athletics at this level; there is not a facility better than this one,” Michael Kelly, USF Vice President of Athletics, said.

“One, it's a must-need when you're competing at this level,” USF football coach Alex Golesh added. “(If) you don't have a facility like this. It was a huge disadvantage; it puts you on a level playing field.”

The 88,000-square-foot facility features 100 yards of field turf — perfect for those scorching summer days when the football team, and newly-hired head coach Alex Golesh, can work inside.

“From a functionality standpoint, from location, it’s beautiful. It’s everything you need,” he said. “I think it will be huge in recruiting.”

More than 500 donors chipped in for the $22 million dollar project to become a reality. The football team even got in a few practices indoors late last season.

“It doesn’t get better than this anywhere,” USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon said. “We are very excited. We got to practice here a few times during the fall. The energy instantly shifted. I felt a different connection, a different vibe. It got more competitive. This is a place we can finally call home.”

USF President Rhea Law added that the on-campus stadium is in the work and is planned to be built just north of the indoor facility.

