UF's Marshall and FSU's Toafili train for NFL Combine

TAMPA, Fla. — One is a Gator; the other is a Seminole.

From rivals on Saturdays to now pushing each other to pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

“Iron sharpens iron,” former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili said. “We push each other, we compete, I feel like that’s just getting us better each and every day, and getting us close to that goal we are all searching for.”

For former Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., that goal is high.

“The goal is first or second round,” Marshall said. “That’s every kid’s dream to be called in the first round and be able to walk across the stage. You’re holding the jersey up of the team you got drafted to. The first round is the call for anybody.”

Marshall was a four-star starter for the Gators but his senior season was cut short because of a shoulder injury.

WFTS / Kyle Burger Jason Marshall, Jr.

“The tape that I put on, all the things I put on tape, it helped me to get to this point,” he said. “I did have a season-ending injury, but I feel like those first seven games I played lights out. Preparation was different, my mindset was different, and mentally, I just felt prepared. At the end of the day I just felt good.”

Prior to his injury, Marshall was the nation’s highest-graded cornerback in single coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

“We call him Mr. Lockdown,” Cliff Brown, trainer at Athlete Innovations, said. “He didn’t give up much. It’s unfortunate how things ended with him as far as the season. This process is to show that he is back on his feet, to show his athleticism and God-given ability.”

Toafili is a running back who can do it all.

WFTS / Kyle Burger Lawrance Toafili

“His skillset on the field is actually unique,” Brown said. “Someone that big, that strong, that fast, who can not only run the ball, but catch the ball out of the backfield I think an NFL team is going to get someone special.”

He was even named the MVP of the 2023 ACC Championship Game.

“I’m a gadget guy,” Toafili said. “I feel like I can fit anywhere on the field. I’m explosive, a playmaker, I’m just willing to be everywhere I can to help contribute to help the team win.”

Brown’s job is to not only get these players ready to perform on the field, but to prepare them off the field.

“The biggest thing is we want to introduce them to being a pro. The main thing is how to properly be a professional. Outside of weightlifting there are other things you should be doing in the offseason like focusing on your diet, sleep, recovery, understanding how your physical therapy should be.”

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on February 27. The NFL Draft opens on April 24.