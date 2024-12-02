UF, USF, and Miami all await their bowl game destinations

TAMPA, Fla. — Three of Florida's major college football programs will go bowling this season; sorry, FSU and UCF fans, there's always next season.
The Miami Hurricanes finished the season with a 10-2 record, the best of any FBS program in Florida. But when the Hurricanes needed it most last Saturday, they couldn't finish the season with a win and will miss the ACC Championship game.
The Canes still may sneak into the College Football Playoff with the 10-2 record, but their chances are slim after the loss to Syracuse and not playing in the ACC title game.
The Florida Gators outperformed nearly every prognosticator's expectations, finishing with a 7-5 regular season record. While the team isn't playing for a championship, the Gators have laid the foundation for future success and have a superstar in the making at quarterback in D.J. Lagway.
Finally, the University of South Florida Bulls finished the season with a loss last Saturday but still are bowl-eligible with a 6-6 record in 2024.
We'll know each team's final destination next Sunday. But for now, here's a look at what bowl each team is projected to play in to end the 2024 season.
Miami Hurricanes:
- CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — 12th seed in the College Football Playoff, hosting the Texas Longhorns in the first round
- ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — 11th seed in the College Football Playoff, playing at Ohio State in the first round of the playoffs
- ESPN's Mark Schlabach — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs Iowa State
- Action Network's Brett McMurphy — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State
- USA Today's Erick Smith — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
Florida Gators:
- CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis
- ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. TCU
- ESPN's Mark Schlabach — TaxSlayer Gators Bowl vs. Syracuse
- Action Network's Brett McMurphy — ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa
- USA Today's Erick Smith — Birmingham Bowl vs. Georgia Tech
South Florida Bulls:
- CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — Cure Bowl vs. Texas State
- ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — Boca Raton Bowl vs. Arkansas State
- ESPN's Mark Schlabach — Cure Bowl vs. Marshall
- Action Network's Brett McMurphy — Hawai'i Bowl vs. San Jose State
- USA Today's Erick Smith — Gasparilla Bowl vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
