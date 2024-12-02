Watch Now
UF, USF, and Miami all await their bowl game destinations

Florida Florida St Football
Colin Hackley/AP
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) scrambles away from Florida State linebacker Shawn Murphy (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Florida Florida St Football
TAMPA, Fla. — Three of Florida's major college football programs will go bowling this season; sorry, FSU and UCF fans, there's always next season.

The Miami Hurricanes finished the season with a 10-2 record, the best of any FBS program in Florida. But when the Hurricanes needed it most last Saturday, they couldn't finish the season with a win and will miss the ACC Championship game.

The Canes still may sneak into the College Football Playoff with the 10-2 record, but their chances are slim after the loss to Syracuse and not playing in the ACC title game.

The Florida Gators outperformed nearly every prognosticator's expectations, finishing with a 7-5 regular season record. While the team isn't playing for a championship, the Gators have laid the foundation for future success and have a superstar in the making at quarterback in D.J. Lagway.

Finally, the University of South Florida Bulls finished the season with a loss last Saturday but still are bowl-eligible with a 6-6 record in 2024.

We'll know each team's final destination next Sunday. But for now, here's a look at what bowl each team is projected to play in to end the 2024 season.

Miami Hurricanes:

  • CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — 12th seed in the College Football Playoff, hosting the Texas Longhorns in the first round
  • ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — 11th seed in the College Football Playoff, playing at Ohio State in the first round of the playoffs
  • ESPN's Mark Schlabach — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs Iowa State
  • Action Network's Brett McMurphy — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State
  • USA Today's Erick Smith — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
Justus Ross-Simmons
Syracuse wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, left, catches a pass over Miami defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Florida Gators:

  • CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis
  • ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. TCU
  • ESPN's Mark Schlabach — TaxSlayer Gators Bowl vs. Syracuse
  • Action Network's Brett McMurphy — ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa
  • USA Today's Erick Smith — Birmingham Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

South Florida Bulls:

  • CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — Cure Bowl vs. Texas State
  • ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — Boca Raton Bowl vs. Arkansas State
  • ESPN's Mark Schlabach — Cure Bowl vs. Marshall
  • Action Network's Brett McMurphy — Hawai'i Bowl vs. San Jose State
  • USA Today's Erick Smith — Gasparilla Bowl vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

