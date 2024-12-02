UF, USF, and Miami all await their bowl game destinations

TAMPA, Fla. — Three of Florida's major college football programs will go bowling this season; sorry, FSU and UCF fans, there's always next season.

The Miami Hurricanes finished the season with a 10-2 record, the best of any FBS program in Florida. But when the Hurricanes needed it most last Saturday, they couldn't finish the season with a win and will miss the ACC Championship game.

The Canes still may sneak into the College Football Playoff with the 10-2 record, but their chances are slim after the loss to Syracuse and not playing in the ACC title game.

The Florida Gators outperformed nearly every prognosticator's expectations, finishing with a 7-5 regular season record. While the team isn't playing for a championship, the Gators have laid the foundation for future success and have a superstar in the making at quarterback in D.J. Lagway.

Finally, the University of South Florida Bulls finished the season with a loss last Saturday but still are bowl-eligible with a 6-6 record in 2024.

We'll know each team's final destination next Sunday. But for now, here's a look at what bowl each team is projected to play in to end the 2024 season.

Miami Hurricanes:



CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — 12th seed in the College Football Playoff, hosting the Texas Longhorns in the first round

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — 11th seed in the College Football Playoff, playing at Ohio State in the first round of the playoffs

ESPN's Mark Schlabach — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs Iowa State

Action Network's Brett McMurphy — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State

USA Today's Erick Smith — Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU

Adrian Kraus/AP Syracuse wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, left, catches a pass over Miami defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Florida Gators:



CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. TCU

ESPN's Mark Schlabach — TaxSlayer Gators Bowl vs. Syracuse

Action Network's Brett McMurphy — ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa

USA Today's Erick Smith — Birmingham Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

South Florida Bulls:



CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — Cure Bowl vs. Texas State

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura — Boca Raton Bowl vs. Arkansas State

ESPN's Mark Schlabach — Cure Bowl vs. Marshall

Action Network's Brett McMurphy — Hawai'i Bowl vs. San Jose State

USA Today's Erick Smith — Gasparilla Bowl vs. Vanderbilt Commodores