Trinity-native Nick Gabrelcik plays Valspar as a pro for first time

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Nick Gabrelcik, 22, is making his third appearance at the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

The first two times he played at the Valspar he was an amateur, still a student-athlete at the University of North Florida. But this week is different. Gabrelcik will play his hometown course for the first time as a professional.

“This one I’ve played probably over 100 times,” Gabrelcik said. “Coming here, it’s just getting used to it again. It’s been since last year’s Valspar that I actually played Copperhead.”

For Trinity natives, the biggest difference between the college game and playing on the Korn Ferry Tour—which is a development tour for the PGA Tour—is the travel.

In college, he traveled with the team compared to having to book all the travel on your own.

Gabrelcik grew up 20 minutes from Copperhead, so he always enjoys coming home, even if it might not feel like it.

“My family actually moved up to Murphy, N.C., so me and my brother have been joking about it,” Gabrelcik said. “This is our first time coming back to this area and not staying in our own bed. It’s kind of like starting all over again.”

WFTS

His older brother Donnie is also his caddie.

“Comfortability-wise, it’s awesome,” he said. “We joke around on the course. I’ve known him all my life.”

And for all his life, this is the job he’s worked so hard for.

“It’s everything I imagined. We play a sport for a living,” Gabrelcik said. “We can’t really complain. As tough as it is, the sport can really get to you in some really high ways and some really low ways.”

The field for the Valspar Championship is loaded with 24 of the top 50 players. Gabrelcik has one thing on his mind — to secure a spot on the PGA Tour.

“Win, and we got our Tour card. That’s the goal,” he said.”Korn Ferry Tour has been awesome, but the ultimate goal is to be out here with the best players in the world on the PGA Tour. It’s just an opportunity to speed up that process.”

The first round of the Valspar Championship tees off on Thursday.