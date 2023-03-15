Trinity-native Nick Gabrelcik makes pro debut at VALSPAR Championship

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Nick Gabrelcik has played the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort many times.

“This has been my home course the past six years, so I’ve played a ton of golf out here,” Gabrelcik said.

But this time will be different.

The Mitchell High School (Trinity, Fla.) standout is making his professional debut at the VALSPAR Championship, only 15 minutes from home.

“It’s kind of a full circle moment,” he said. “I started out helping out at the (driving) range, caddied in the Pro-Am, and now I’m playing in the event. We’re working our way up through the charts of Valspar and it’s just awesome to be here.”

Gabrelcik, 20, is familiar with the Copperhead Course.

“I’d probably argue I have a little more course knowledge than a lot of the pros out here,” he said. “I’m going to use that to my advantage. It’s going to be awesome to test my game against the best.”

He also has a familiar face as his caddie. Donnie Gabrelcik, his older brother, will be tending to the bag.

“The plan now is that he’s going to be the caddie when I eventually turn pro,” Gabrelcik said. “This is more of an interview process for him, in my opinion. We’ll see if he passes the test or not. It’s awesome having somebody I am so comfortable around. He’s my best friend.”

“I hope I’m doing well so far,” Donnie added. “We’ve had plenty of experience together. I’ve caddied for him since he was a little kid.

Gabrelcik is a junior at the University of North Florida. He’s a seven-time collegiate winner and 12th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, but he’s using this week to learn from the best.

This PGA Tour event includes four top-20 players in the field.

“Out here, I’ve been told by a few pros, it’s about playing smart and don’t chase but more of avoid making really bad mistakes,” Gabrelcik said. “It’s about putting the ball in the right spot and not making too many stupid decisions.”

He might be the new guy, but he’s still out here to compete.

“We’re here to win. It’s just another golf tournament,” Gabrelcik added. “That’s the end goal.”

“It’s going to be a fun ride,” Donnie said. “I told him, let’s shock the world.”

Garbrelcik tees off at 2:31 p.m. in Thursday’s first round.