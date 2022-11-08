Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson.

“We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us differently. It’s a playoff game. Nobody wants to go home in the first round. Just because we have more talent than them on paper, they’re going to come and play, so we have to come and play.”

The seven-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts have more than a dozen players rated three stars or higher, including a pair of five stars in cornerback Cormani McClain and wide receiver Tyler Williams, according to Rivals. Talent alone is why winning a state championship is the expectation.

“It’s a culture out here,” quarterback Zachary Pleuss said. “Anybody that talks about Lakeland, they’re talking about championships.”

Every time the players step on the field, they’re reminded of the rich tradition they hope to live up to.

“When you’re playing for Lakeland, you got that name on your jersey; it’s championship or nothing,” Pleuss said. “Of course, we are going to prepare to win another championship. Make it eight. These guys want to get a ring on their finger.”

Lakeland enters the postseason with a perfect record. Just like their nickname suggests, the Dreadnaughts are rolling over their opponents as a massive battleship steams through the seas.

Lakeland is outscoring its opponents on average 40-8 this season.

“It’s just a battleship ready to fire at any moment,” Pleuss said. “We’re ready to go to battle right now.”

“We’ll be ready,” Zipperer added. “That’s all I got to say.”

Top-ranked Lakeland is led by hall-of-fame head coach Bill Castle. This is his 47th season, and it might as well feel like his first.

“He’s great. He’s enthusiastic,” Pleuss said. “He always pumps up the guys. He might yell at you a little, but he always loves you. He wants the best for you.”

Lakeland will host Lake Gibson on Friday night at Bryant Stadium.