Tom Brady's tradition of making grandma’s biscuits on Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) prepare for a trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (6-5) on Sunday, it’s also Thanksgiving.

It’s a day when quarterback Tom Brady prepares an old family recipe.

"I make my grandma's biscuits,” Brady said. “Those are always good. The same ones she made when we were kids. So, the kids ask for it. That's my contribution to the house. Other than that, I don't do much.”

Brady has done plenty on the field this season. He leads the NFL with 29 touchdown passes. But the offense has not been as efficient on the road. The Bucs are 2-3 away from Tampa and Brady has thrown nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

"We just have to play well early and keep the crowd out of it,” Brady said. “Getting the lead is important, certainly on the road. This is a team that runs the ball well. They like to control the pace of the game, but we got to do a good job of that by playing good offensive football.”

The Colts with ride running back Jonathan Taylor and you can’t blame them. Taylor is coming off a five-touchdown game against Buffalo and he’s the NFL’s new league leader in rushing yards.

"I think they are doing a good job in the run game,” Bucs’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said. “He’s a big back, has speed, has very good feet. He has very good short-area quickness. Their offensive line does a fantastic job working up to the second level.”

A key to stopping the run would be a healthy Vita Vea. Tampa Bay’s nose tackle missed last week’s game with a knee injury. He returned, in full pads, to Thursday’s practice. The team listed him as a limited participant. All signs point to Vea being available for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game.