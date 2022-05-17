Watch
Tom Brady vs LeBron James...in a hockey shootout?

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 10:59:16-04

TAMPA, Fla. — LeBron James and Tom Brady are both future Hall of Famers in their respective sports and both could be the greatest to ever play their games. But what about the two on the ice, playing hockey?

The two legends had some fun on Twitter Monday night and the exchange involved the hockey rink. It all started when LeBron went on Twitter and offered to answer questions from fans.

Never one to miss an opportunity for some social media fun, Brady decided to have a little fun with James.

James responded that he thinks he could probably take Brady on the rink..."barely."

And just in case the duo wanted to actually do it, the Tampa Bay Lightning offered up their services.

Even Brady's team, the Buccaneers, said they'd be interested in watching this (along with every other sports fan).

Looking at the tale of the tape, Brady stands 6'4", is a seven-time world champion, is 44-years-old, and has a great swing while playing a mean golf game. LeBron is 6'9, has won four championships, is 37-years-old, and would be a nightmare crashing someone into the boards.

Can you tell it's the offseason?

