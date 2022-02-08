Tom Brady discusses retirement decision on his Let's Go podcast

For the first time since Tom Brady announced his retirement on Instagram last week, he spoke out about why he felt this was the right time to hang up his cleats.

Brady spoke on his weekly Let’s Go! podcast Monday night and explained his thought process.

"It's not that I can't play or continue to play, but there's an important choice for me to make. Everything comes at a cost. And the cost is, what am I missing out on? As you get older, there are things outside of the sport that demands attention and energy that football has always gotten. Time for me to commit to those types of things."

Brady said he plans to make the most of any opportunities that present themselves moving forward.

And he didn't completely rule out returning to football at some point in the future.

"You never say never and at the same time, I know I feel very about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. It could change, it most likely won't."

Exactly one year ago today, Brady led the Tampa Bay Bucs to a historic Super Bowl win in Raymond James Stadium.

Brady said that victory is just one of many memories he'll take with him during his next step.