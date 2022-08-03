Tom Brady celebrates 45th birthday while being the oldest player in the NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Today marks another trip around the sun for Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr.

Born on August 3, 1977, Brady is already the oldest player in the league and continues destroying NFL records, especially those age-related ones.

“It’s crazy; he’s still slinging it,” Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis said. “Is he going to stop? I’m asking you guys the questions now.”

The legendary quarterback has been defying father time for years now.

“To have a quarterback leader like that, it’s something you can’t put a value on it,” defensive tackle Akeim Hicks said.

When TB12 lines up to play the Dallas Cowboy in Week 1, he will be the first non-kicker at 45 or older to play an NFL game in 97 years.

“If I were a guy at his position, and I was following him, I would emulate everything he did, from the way he tied his shoes,” Hicks added.

Besides a day off from practice to rest those old bones, what else will the seven-time Super Bowl champion get for his birthday?

“As long as we keep him upright and he’s walking, that’s a great birthday. What do you give the guy that has everything?” Bowles said.

“Like, maybe just like a hug,” Davis said.

Bucs' running back Leonard Fournette opted for an incredible 3D GOAT cake made by Kristina Lavallee at her team at The Cake Girl.

"At first, I was like, wait, Tom?” Lavallee said. “Oh my God, OK, alright. I had to compose myself. This is happening. Then (Fournette) requested a 3D GOAT cake, basically, he wanted the face of a goat.”

WFTS

The cake was vanilla, with a mix of fondant and buttercream, and is entirely edible.

There are currently 104 active players that were born after the day the New England Patriots drafted Brady. Those men don’t know life without the G.O.A.T. in the NFL.