Tim Tebow released by Jacksonville Jaguars after first preseason game

Stephen B. Morton/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow paces the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 09:55:38-04

Tim Tebow has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Tuesday morning.

The quarterback-turned baseball player-turned tight end took to Twitter to thank the organization for the opportunity.

Tebow did not have any catches in the Jags' 23-13 loss in the first preseason game of the year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tim Tebow signs 1-year deal with Jaguars as a tight end

Tebow, 34, hadn't played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and had spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career.

