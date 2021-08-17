Tim Tebow released by Jacksonville Jaguars after first preseason game

Tim Tebow has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Tuesday morning.

The quarterback-turned baseball player-turned tight end took to Twitter to thank the organization for the opportunity.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow did not have any catches in the Jags' 23-13 loss in the first preseason game of the year.

Tebow, 34, hadn't played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and had spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career.