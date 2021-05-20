Tim Tebow signs 1-year deal with Jaguars as a tight end

Tim Tebow has officially signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, ESPN reports.

We previously reported this would likely happen a couple of weeks ago, and now the reunion between the former Florida Gators QB and head coach Urban Meyer is official.

The quarterback-turned baseball player-turned tight end is the 6th TE on the Jags roster.

Tebow will be on the field Thursday for the team's offseason program as he sets out to compete for a roster spot, a source told ESPN.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has not played an NFL game since the 2015 preseason.

His first day on the field with his teammates will be when the Jaguars begin organized team activities on May 24.