Tim Tebow signs 1-year deal with Jaguars as a tight end

Stephen Morton/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2008, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, left, and coach Urban Meyer celebrate in the fourth quarter against Georgia during an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Tebow is reportedly set to reunite with Meyer in Jacksonville, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 08:11:52-04

Tim Tebow has officially signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, ESPN reports.

We previously reported this would likely happen a couple of weeks ago, and now the reunion between the former Florida Gators QB and head coach Urban Meyer is official.

The quarterback-turned baseball player-turned tight end is the 6th TE on the Jags roster.

Tebow will be on the field Thursday for the team's offseason program as he sets out to compete for a roster spot, a source told ESPN.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has not played an NFL game since the 2015 preseason.

His first day on the field with his teammates will be when the Jaguars begin organized team activities on May 24.

